﻿Sleep Like a Baby: 5 Reasons Why Bed Warmers are Better than Electric Blankets

Summary: If you have been toying with the idea of purchasing an electric blanket - WAIT. Read through this article and find out what's the "in" thing nowadays and why.

Joe Henderson of Michigan gets pissed off every time his wife, Mary, snuggles close to him at night; her hair tickling his nostrils, he spends the night chasing sleep instead of enjoying it.

When snuggling in bed drives your husband nuts, you better take an immediate step before he gets used to sleeping in the couch.

PURCHASE A BED WARMER.

"Electric blanket" and "bed warmer" are terms often used interchangeably by some people, to refer to a piece of covering with built-in heating device that can either be placed on the body like an ordinary blanket or placed on the bed like a bed sheet. However, unlike "roses that smell just as sweet by any other name", these two sleeping aids are NOT the same.

1. A bed warmer is placed on the bed while an electric blanket is used on top of your body or wrapped around you as cover;

2. You sleep ON a warmer; you sleep UNDER an electric blanket;

3. Bed warmers benefit the body directly, as the heat that it gives off rises to the body, while heat from your blanket dissipates into your room.

An Electric blanket is no longer the "in" thing. You need an upgrade!

Here are 5 Reasons why more and more people are shifting gears to buying an electric blanket upgrade, commonly known as bed warmer:

01. More economical. It saves you more or less 50% off total power cost that an electric blanket can use up every month!

It has been scientifically- proven that heat rises. As you sleep on your bed warmer you, instantaneously, benefit from the heat and it does not get "wasted" into the air. On the other hand, electric blankets give off heat above you and this is dispersed into the air, together with your hard-earned dollars on electric bills.

02. It has therapeutic effect. Doctors recommend its use among those who suffer from arthritis and other body pains.

03. More comfortable. You can hardly notice or feel the heating wires embedded into warmer. It does not make a buzzing sound that disrupts sleep.

04. Longer-lasting. It is fastened on the bed by flaps that keep it in place throughout the night. It does not become wadded up or tossed around. Heating wires remain where they are quilted into the warmer and this guarantees a longer life-span for the product.

05. Your satisfaction guaranteed. Each product comes with a one-year guarantee on all parts, including repairs or replacement services.

By all means, get a good sleep every time. Purchase a bed warmer, instead of an electric blanket and sleep like a baby throughout the night. Of course, nothing beats a warm hug from a spouse, but if snuggling still remains an issue, at least your bed is warmer than his couch.