﻿Live a Chemical Free Life

Many people take for granted very simple ways to healthy living and eating. Our foods are full of toxins, chemicals and preservatives so when you eat try to think "natural" and that will ensure you are on the right path to eating right.

If we go back millions of years to caveman times when man had no shops like supermarkets and no packaged goods but just simple food then we can relate that to how we should be eating in the 21st century. Back then people would eat food directly from the fruit trees, vegetables would have been grown in chemical free soil while the fruit would be free of pesticide spray. Men and women would have been much healthier as they would have also had to work hard to gather their food and we all know that exercise is a vital part of healthy living.

So instead of buying your vegetables from the supermarket which are usually full of chemicals and pesticides consider taking a visit to your small local fresh fruit & vegetable store. Be careful though as not all of these small fresh fruit & vegetable stores are that much better as many of them still buy their stock from the same growers as the supermarket chains.

The best way to judge if the produce is free from toxins & chemicals is to take a good look at the appearance and view it in your hand. Have a good look at the fruit or produce. Examine the leaves in greens; do they have a look of being nearly perfect and pest free? If the leaves look like they have had some small insects nibbling at the leaves then that's a good sign the produce has not been sprayed with insecticides. Do the tomatoes looks pale and without blemishes or maybe too good like perfectly red? If so they have probably been grown in a hothouse artificially.

You are the best one to decide, use your own judgment or even ask the shop staff directly if the produce is organic and free of sprays & chemicals. You can also find particular aisles in supermarkets or fresh fruit & vegetable stores that service especially for organic foods. You can also shop at fresh fruit & vegetable stores that only sell organic foods and these stores are usually the best places to buy your produce from. These specialist organic stores, while a bit more expensive in most instances, are probably one of the best guarantees that the food is free of chemicals.

Eggs are another food we all enjoy everyday but they can not offer the best health benefits due to the chickens been bred in cages. The chickens get no exercise and the eggs contain traces of chemicals from the artificially produced eggs. The eggs also have less natural enzymes, vitamins, minerals and proteins so we don't get the full benefits of what free range natural eggs would normally contain. To be assured your eggs are going to be good for you then buy farm free range eggs that are organically grown.

Many people still buy and use white sugar or will have white sugar when buying a drink from a café etc. Instead of having white sugar which is very bad for our health when too much of it is consumed, consider buying raw sugar which is less refined and really does taste better. The other sweetening alternative is to use honey to sweeten your drinks and food. Honey is a very healthy food but make sure you buy it unfiltered and honey that has not gone through any processing or heating. The best place to buy honey is straight from the bee hives. If you do have to buy honey from a store then look for an organic dark natural color with traces of honey comb.

One last but important and over consumed everyday food source is salt; apparently most people eat 2 large bags of salt a year more than they need. That is an extreme amount of salt but it's in nearly every packaged food and nearly all foods from your local restaurant, cafés or fast food outlet. Always insist on low or salt free food when buying from these places and most restaurant & cafés will be happy to prepare a special dish free of salt for you although at a slightly higher price but its well worth it. We all need some salt but not so much, only use natural sea salt or kelp in our meals and do so moderately.